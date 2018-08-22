Kim Kardashian Goes Barbie Pink Once Again — Pairing Latex With PVC

It’s the best of both sartorial worlds for Kim Kardashian.

The reality star took on two trends — daring latex and trendy PVC — at a party in Beverly Hills celebrating the 25th anniversary of luxury vintage boutique What Goes Around Comes Around, where she looked every bit like Barbie once again. (Recall the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s getup at sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash.)

Kim Kardashian attends the 25th anniversary celebration for What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

On top, Kardashian sported a vintage Versace number, which tightly hugged her every curve and drew the eyes to her incredibly tiny waist. The high-cut length gave way to tanned legs, her feet standing pretty on clear pumps from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collection. The adventurous blend of latex and PVC offered a modern-day spin on her outfit’s ’90s-era silhouettes.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

But, wait, is that fast food on the red carpet? Kardashian’s clutch could’ve totally fooled us. Set on a hard shell, the Judith Leiber Couture bag came in a fun French fries shape with a rainbow pattern in the front. She completed her look with Matrix-style sunglasses.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s bag. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Kardashian has made some serious style statements lately, from the neon green dress she wore at 2 Chainz’s wedding to the body-skimming metallic piece that complemented her fluorescent hairdo in Miami last week.

Kim Kardashian wears vintage Versace and shoes by Yeezy. CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

