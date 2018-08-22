Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Goes Barbie Pink Once Again — Pairing Latex With PVC

By Samantha McDonald
Kim Kardashian
It’s the best of both sartorial worlds for Kim Kardashian.

The reality star took on two trends — daring latex and trendy PVC — at a party in Beverly Hills celebrating the 25th anniversary of luxury vintage boutique What Goes Around Comes Around, where she looked every bit like Barbie once again. (Recall the Kardashian-Jenner clan’s getup at sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday bash.)

Kim Kardashian What Goes Around Comes Around party, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018WEARING VINTAGE VERSACE BAG BY JUDITH LEIBER SHOES BY YEEZY
Kim Kardashian attends the 25th anniversary celebration for What Goes Around Comes Around in Beverly Hills.
On top, Kardashian sported a vintage Versace number, which tightly hugged her every curve and drew the eyes to her incredibly tiny waist. The high-cut length gave way to tanned legs, her feet standing pretty on clear pumps from husband Kanye West’s Yeezy collection. The adventurous blend of latex and PVC offered a modern-day spin on her outfit’s ’90s-era silhouettes.

Kim Kardashian, shoe detailWhat Goes Around Comes Around party, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s shoes.
But, wait, is that fast food on the red carpet? Kardashian’s clutch could’ve totally fooled us. Set on a hard shell, the Judith Leiber Couture bag came in a fun French fries shape with a rainbow pattern in the front. She completed her look with Matrix-style sunglasses.

Kim Kardashian, bag detailWhat Goes Around Comes Around party, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018
A closer look at Kim Kardashian’s bag.
Kardashian has made some serious style statements lately, from the neon green dress she wore at 2 Chainz’s wedding to the body-skimming metallic piece that complemented her fluorescent hairdo in Miami last week.

Kim Kardashian What Goes Around Comes Around party, Los Angeles, USA - 21 Aug 2018 WEARING VINTAGE VERSACE BAG BY JUDITH LEIBER SHOES BY YEEZY
Kim Kardashian wears vintage Versace and shoes by Yeezy.
Click through the gallery to see more of Kim Kardashian’s most body-confident styles over the years.

