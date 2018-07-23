Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Work of Art in a Sensual White Gown With Nude Sandals

Look closely — Kim Kardashian is testing out a new Apple phone. On Sunday, the queen of contour descended an escalator wrapped in a white gown with the device in her hand.

She had on a floor-length dress with a generous exposure around the chest and roomy sleeves.

“Trying out this new phone for apple lol,” the prison reform advocate captioned an image of herself embracing the technology. It was so small that it was only visible through the space between her fingers.

The dress gave way to a nude sandal that peeped from under the hem as she took a step down. The versatile color flattered the outfit, and it was detailed with a delicate strap across the toebed.

The E! fixture is no stranger to giving her social media fans an eyeful of her favorite products. In fact, on July 15 she took to Snapchat to share unreleased Yeezy models including the Yeezy Boost 350 v2 “Transparent” as well as new a version of the 700 silhouette. “Look at these new knit 350s — I’m so excited about them,” she said on the social media platform while teasing the new styles.

