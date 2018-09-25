Kim Kardashian’s Daughter Makes Her Debut on the Runway — and She Walks Like a Pro

North West celebrating her 5th birthday in NYC on June 15.

Kim Kardashian’s 5-year-old daughter North West made her runway debut alongside a bevy of her friends at the L.O.L. Surprise Fashion Show in Pacific Palisades, Calif., last week on Saturday.

The first child of Kanye West and Kardashian made waves as she strutted her stuff down the catwalk in a look-inspired by Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” music video outfit — right down to the white socks with black patent leather loafers.

West, who also rocked a red leather jacket with a matching skirt and a black zip-up top, was actually dressed as one of her favorite L.O.L. Surprise character, Thrilla, from the popular toy line. North’s outfit also came with oversized statement sunglasses and a nearly $300 black acrylic Cult Gaia Ark purse.

The 37-year-old KKW Beauty mogul was naturally on hand to cheer on her little one. She sat front row rocking Tom Ford python pants with coordinating boots and a bright orange Prada bag.

This comes only a few months after the youngster made her modeling debut alongside her mom and grandmother Kris Jenner in Fendi’s #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign.

North West, Kim Kardashian-West and Kris Jenner in the new Fendi #MeandMyPeekaboo campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Fendi

