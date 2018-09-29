Kim Kardashian Rocks a Hot-Pink Outfit With Her Kids in Unreleased Yeezy

Kim Kardashian has her hands full this weekend. At least that’s how it appeared when she hit the streets with her three children in tow today. The mogul-mom was photographed en route to the iconic Electric Lady Studios in New York City where Kanye West has been recording his new album “Yandhi,” which is slated to release tonight in conjunction with his “Saturday Night Live” appearance.

Kardashian stepped out in a bright neon ensemble that included a hot pink zip-up windbreaker and a pair of skintight bubblegum pink leggings. Her athleisure look was complete with a simple high ponytail and an unreleased Yeezy 700 iteration coming in a gray and white colorway with blue reflective detailing surrounding the toe box and along both sides of the sneaker.

Kim Kardashian carrying Chicago while holding Saint’s hand on the streets of New York City. CREDIT: Splash

The 37-year-old KKW Beauty creator previously teased the chunky sneakers, along with a number of other yet-to-drop Yeezy styles, on her Instagram story throughout summer. Saint, 2, also wore a tiny pair of popular Yeezy 700 kicks featuring a dad-like silhouette designed by his dad.

Meanwhile, the reality star and rapper’s 5-year-old daughter North West showed off a bright neon green dress boasting ruffle detailing teamed with a matching crossbody bag and white, pint-sized Vans Authentic sneakers. She further accessorized with futuristic shades featuring a matching lime-hued trim. As for 8-month-old Chicago — she went barefoot but modeled an adorable, cream-colored outfit that looked impossibly cozy.

Kardashian wearing a pink outfit and unreleased Yeezy sneakers with her eldest daughter North West. CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Looks Like a Work of Art in a Sensual White Gown With Nude Sandals

Kim Kardashian West Wears New Hairstyle With PVC Heels and Cutout Top on ‘Kimmel’

People Are Mocking Kim Kardashian’s Quirky Pose Modeling the New Yeezy 350 Butter