Kim Kardashian West Wears New Hairstyle With PVC Heels and Cutout Top on ‘Kimmel’

Kim Kardashian makes her way to the set of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live.'

Days after fans mocked her for wearing a chunky Yeezy sweater and thigh-high boot in 110-degree weather, Kim Kardashian showed off a new haircut and one of her go-to shoe styles for a Monday appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

The KKW Beauty mogul, who chatted about Donald Trump and Kanye West during the interview, was spotted making her way to set in a pair of skintight black velvet Karlie velour leggings by Lisa Marie Fernandez, which she’s worn on several other occasions styled with a slinky black one-shoulder bra top featuring a long thin piece of fabric down the front.

Kim Kardashian wearing Lisa Marie Fernandez Karlie Velour Leggings CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

The mom of three, who recently changed her long locks to a bob, reached for clear Yeezy Season 6 PVC mules in “Smoke” to pull her outfit together. The open back style, which retails for $661, boasts a pointed toe and a clear 3.5-inch heel. The reality star topped things off with mirrored Dior x Rihanna sunglasses.

Kardashian arriving at 'Kimmel.' CREDIT: Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

On the show, the 37-year-old social media queen revealed to Kimmel that she was naked prepping for a Steven Klein photo shoot when President Donald Trump called her regarding her effort to seek the release of 63-year-old grandmother Alice Marie Johnson, who had been sentenced to life in prison in 1996 for a first-time, nonviolent drug offense.

