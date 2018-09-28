Kim Kardashian West Looks Like a Million Bucks in an Outfit Covered in Dollar Bills

The Kardashian-Jenners are one of the wealthiest and most well-known families in the country. But in case that wasn’t obvious enough, just take a peek at Kim Kardashian West’s latest outfit.

Heading to the Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup launch party, Kardashian West stepped out in a head-to-toe vintage ensemble by Jeremy Scott, coated in a pattern of Benjamin Franklins.

Surrounded by money hanging from the ceiling, Kardashian West wore a trench coat from the designer’s 2001 collection as well as money-printed accessories, including a gold-encrusted and dollar sign-embellished minibag.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian West’s sock boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Kim K made sure the motif was spotted even on her feet. Her pointed-toe thigh-high sock boots also came in patterns of dollar bills, making it look as if her legs were painted with money.

Kim Kardashian West steps out in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Splash News

According to Forbes, Kardashian West is worth a whopping $350 million, with her cosmetics brand, KKW Beauty, generating about $100 million in sales in the past year alone.

The megamillionaire was joined at the event by her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who has also made quite the fortune. According to the money magazine, the 21-year-old is the youngest member of America’s Richest Self-Made Women. (Her estimated net worth is about $900 million.)

Want more?

6 Fashion Execs Who Made the Cut for Forbes’ Richest Self-Made Women

Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Group Photo of the Kardashian-Jenner Babies

Kim Kardashian Reclaims the Trend She Started and Proves She Owns It