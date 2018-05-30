Kim Kardashian Wears Power Pumps to Discuss Prison Reform With President Trump

Kim Kardashian is making headlines today — and it’s not because of an Instagram photo, an episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” or her multiple business ventures.

Instead, the reality star paid a visit to the White House Wednesday to discuss prison reform and request that President Donald Trump pardon Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

Kim Kardashian (center) wears a suit with pumps on her way to discuss prison reform. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For the occasion, Kardashian kept it simple and apropos with an all-black pantsuit — complete with a loose-fitting jacket, round-neck top and wide-leg trousers — and what appears to be a pair of bright yellow-green Yeezy heels. Her attorney, Shawn Holley, accompanied her into the presidential residence.

Although he wasn’t present at the meeting, husband Kanye West has recently voiced his admiration for President Trump, tweeting a photo of his signed Make America Great Again hat as well as a message saying, “the mob can’t make me not love him.”

According to Vanity Fair, the meeting was arranged by senior advisor Jared Kushner, who has been outspoken on the subject of prison reform after his father served time in federal prison on charges of illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering. Kushner has pushed Congress to support the First Step Act, a criminal justice reform bill that gives inmates an opportunity to re-enter society through transformative programs. Such programs are intended to help keep prisoners out of prison once they are released.

Before sitting down with the president, Kardashian sent out a tweet to mark Johnson’s birthday. The star hired her personal legal team to represent Johnson after watching a 2013 documentary that chronicled her experience in prison.

Happy Birthday Alice Marie Johnson. Today is for you 🙏🏼✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 30, 2018

Vanity Fair reported that Kardashian was expected to attend a dinner at the home of Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump, following the White House sit-down.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Yeezy Cinderella Heels

Ivanka Trump Brand’s New Chinese Trademarks Ignite More Ethical Questions

Kanye West Gets Candid on Nike, Twitter & Politics in New Interview