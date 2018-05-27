The Kardashian-West Family Model Yeezys on a Stroll in Wyoming

Kim Kardashian shared a snapshot with her 111 million Instagram followers today that looked like it could be a Yeezy family campaign. In the sweet photo, the reality star, along with Kanye West and their eldest children, North and Saint, appear in front of a picturesque view of sprawling mountains in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where the rapper-turned-designer has taken to finish his upcoming album.

Enjoying a family stroll, West gave his only son — who was dressed in a cozy-looking jacket with sweatpants, a beanie and what look like chestnut Ugg boots — a guiding hand. Meanwhile, the “Life of Pablo” rapper wore a black hoodie, matching sweats and black sneakers.

Wyoming A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on May 27, 2018 at 12:21pm PDT

The KKW Beauty mogul sported matching black sweatpants paired with a charcoal zip-up hoodie and white kicks for the nature walk, while her daughter donned an orange top and shorts with a jacket over top and West’s hugely-popular Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers. Kanye revealed a new version of his popular chunky “dad” style in varying gray tones on Twitter earlier this month.

This comes just days after the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star and West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on May 24. The couple wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — one year after West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy season 1 apparel and footwear collection.

Want more?

Kanye West Unveils New Version of His Chunky Adidas Yeezy 700 on Twitter

Justin Bieber Shows Support for Kanye West in New Yeezy Wave Runners

Adidas Releasing Their Own Yeezy Lookalike Sneaker In June