Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Have Surprisingly Affordable Shoe Style

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend Versace's pre-fall 2019 show in New York.

It’s been days since Christmas Eve yet people can’t stop talking about Kim Kardashian and Kayne West’s reportedly $500,000 holiday extravaganza.

Yesterday, Kim posted a series of six family pictures with Kanye, North, Saint and Chicago, showing off everyone’s full ensembles. While Kim dressed up her white silk dress with a pair of thin-strap heels, the rest of the family kept it casual in all-black looks with boots and sneakers.

Five-year-old North West matched her fringed dress with a $70 pair of black Doc Martens. Her baby sister Chicago, who is 11 months old, wore a similar set of shoes from the brand (around $50), which she wore with her sheer dress.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Saint West had on a different shoe style, pairing his sharp black button-down shirt and pants with black and white Sk8-Hi sneakers from Vans that are available for $40.

Kanye rounded out the group of all-black outfits with a trench and dark shoes that appear to be Yeezys.

