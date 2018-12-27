Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Kids Have Surprisingly Affordable Shoe Style

By Claudia Miller
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West versace
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend Versace's pre-fall 2019 show in New York.
It’s been days since Christmas Eve yet people can’t stop talking about Kim Kardashian and Kayne West’s reportedly $500,000 holiday extravaganza.

Yesterday, Kim posted a series of six family pictures with Kanye, North, Saint and Chicago, showing off everyone’s full ensembles. While Kim dressed up her white silk dress with a pair of thin-strap heels, the rest of the family kept it casual in all-black looks with boots and sneakers.

Merry Christmas 🎄

Five-year-old North West matched her fringed dress with a $70 pair of black Doc Martens. Her baby sister Chicago, who is 11 months old, wore a similar set of shoes from the brand (around $50), which she wore with her sheer dress.

Meanwhile, 3-year-old Saint West had on a different shoe style, pairing his sharp black button-down shirt and pants with black and white Sk8-Hi sneakers from Vans that are available for $40.

Kanye rounded out the group of all-black outfits with a trench and dark shoes that appear to be Yeezys.

