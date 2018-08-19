Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Turn Heads at 2 Chainz’ Versace Mansion Wedding

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attended 2 Chainz’ lavish wedding to fiancé Kesha Ward Saturday at the famed Gianni Versace Mansion known as the Villa Casa Casuarina in Miami. And naturally, the power couple made a fashionable appearance.

The KKW Beauty mogul turned heads as they arrived in a skintight neon green latex dress featuring a sultry thigh-high slit paired with futuristic sunglasses and slinky printed stiletto sandals. As for West, the rapper-turned-designer dressed in a Louis Vuitton spring ’19 suit courtesy of pal Virgil Abloh. The mint green suit, which he wore with no shirt underneath, comes with the iconic house’s LV monogram throughout.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at Miami's Versace Mansion for rapper 2Chainz Wedding on Saturday. CREDIT: Splash

The 41-year-old “Life of Pablo” rapper made a statement by rocking Yeezy Season 6 Crepe slides with socks. The chunky nylon flatform style, which retails for $165, boasts a graphite hue, a molded footbed and a velcro strap across the toe. Meanwhile, he further accessorized his look with several layered gold chains.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian photographed as they arrive. CREDIT: Splash

2 Chainz memorably proposed to his longtime love four months ago at the 2018 Met Gala while wearing head-to-toe Versace. The “It’s A Vibe” rapper also wore a Louis Vuitton suit at his reception.

Want more?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Are Relationship Goals in Twinning Reflective Kicks

The Kardashian-West Family Model Yeezys on a Stroll in Wyoming