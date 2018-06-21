Kim Kardashian Cried When Kanye West Threw Out Around 250 Pairs of Her Shoes

It’s not exactly a secret that when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s got together years ago, the rapper-turned-designer gave the reality star’s wardrobe a bit of a makeover. In a memorable 2012 episode of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” West, who was just her boyfriend at the time, and stylist Renelou Pandora cleaned out her closet, getting rid of clothes, handbags and a plenty of shoes.

And during a panel discussion alongside mom Kris Jenner at the Business of Fashion’s inaugural BoF West summit in Los Angeles on Monday, the KKW Beauty mogul opened up more about that closet situation and how she handled it. The 37-year-old mom of three wore a summery white Jacqeumus look with barely-there nude sandals for the occasion.

Kim Kardashian at the Business of Fashion’s inaugural BoF West summit. CREDIT: Splash

“I always thought I had really good style—until I met my husband and he told me that I had the worst style,” she recalled. “He was really nice about it and cleaned out my whole closet.”

However, despite claiming the Yeezy designer was “really nice,” she shared that he did occasionally bring her to tears. “I probably had 250 pairs of shoes and when we were done cleaning it out, I had two pairs left and I cried,” Kardashian said.

Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner engage in a panel discussion. CREDIT: Splash

Moreover, on a season 13 episode of the reality show in January, it was revealed that West also emails his wife memos on fashion trends.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses,’” she told Kourtney and Jonathan Cheban in a scene.

Watch Kanye clean Kim’s closet below.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary a month ago on May 24. The couple wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014 — one year after West reportedly signed a $10 million deal with Adidas and introduced the Yeezy season 1 apparel and footwear collection. These days, it’s uncommon to find Kardashian repping anything other than her husband’s designs.

