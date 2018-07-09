Kim Kardashian Shares How She’s Been Creating Vintage Yeezy Shoe Collections for Each of Her Kids

Kim Kardashian is already thinking about her kid’s future sneaker collections. Taking to her Instagram story Sunday night, the mom of three revealed that she’s been putting aside each pair of husband Kanye West’s Yeezy shoes in every single size for her children to have as they get older.

Before showing off boxes on boxes of Adidas Yeezy footwear stacked up for each of her three kids, the KKW Beauty mogul shared: “These butters are my favorite new Yeezy’s right now.” The creamy pale yellow Yeezy Boost 350 V2 silhouette was recently released on June 30, retailing for $220.

After highlighting the popular shoe style for a second, the reality star then revealed, “and what I do is I take one of every size and set piles for each one of my kids for every single Yeezy that Kanye’s ever made so one day they’ll have a whole collection to wear vintage.” Talk about a pretty cool mom move.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s two older children North, 5, and 2-year-old Saint are both frequently seen wearing their dad’s ubiquitous shoe designs, from the Boosts to the Wave Runner 700s to the Powerphase.

In April, the rapper-turned-designer took to Twitter after a yearlong hiatus to boast that he is “the single highest-paid person in footwear.”

“That means I make more money on shoes than Michael Jordan,” West explained, referencing the basketball superstar who has partnered with Brand Jordan since 1984. Jordan is believed to earn upwards of $100 million per year from his deal with Nike and other endorsements, according to Forbes.

Adidas and West reportedly signed a new and expanded deal in 2016 that insiders suggest was likely larger than West’s first deal in 2013 with the German brand.

