You’ve Never Seen Kim Kardashian Like This Before

By Samantha McDonald
Kim Kardashian
Even for Kim Kardashian, this is one outrageous look.

The television personality and socialite turned up the temperature in Miami debuting a whole new version of the star we’ve never seen before. Rocking trendy PVC pumps, the tightest metallic dress and neon green hair (albeit a wig), Kardashian clearly outdid herself during her night out on the town.

Kim Kardashian stuns in lengthy neon green tresses in Miami.
CREDIT: Splash News

Joined on a Thursday evening prowl with best friend Larsa Pippen, the A-lister hopped in a white Ferrari that boasted a red leather interior, with paparazzi following their every move.

Kim Kardashian (R) and Larsa Pippen drive through Miami Beach in a white Ferrari.
CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian was photographed en route to South Beach’s hot spots in a futuristic metallic minidress that flaunted all her curves with its low-cut neck and thigh-high length.

Kim Kardashian wears a skintight metallic minidress and clear Yeezy pumps.
CREDIT: Splash News

Always showing support for rapper-designer husband Kanye West, she opted for a pair of Yeezy Season 7 transparent heels, which feature a razor-sharp pointed toe and a metallic finish that effortlessly complemented her outfit.

A closer look at Kim Kardashian's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

As if those headline-making pieces weren’t enough, Kardashian swapped the earlier Ferrari for a Lamborghini in the same fluorescent shade as her hip-length tresses. “Had to get my neon green Lambo to match my hair!” she captioned a video posted to her Instagram Stories.

Way to top yourself, Mrs. West.

Kim Kardashian swaps the white Ferrari for a Lamborghini in the same neon green as her hair.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Kim Kardashian’s body-confident styles over the years.

