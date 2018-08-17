You’ve Never Seen Kim Kardashian Like This Before

Even for Kim Kardashian, this is one outrageous look.
The television personality and socialite turned up the temperature in Miami debuting a whole new version of the star we’ve never seen before. Rocking trendy PVC pumps, the tightest metallic dress and neon green hair (albeit a wig), Kardashian clearly outdid herself during her night out on the town.
Joined on a Thursday evening prowl with best friend Larsa Pippen, the A-lister hopped in a white Ferrari that boasted a red leather interior, with paparazzi following their every move.
Kardashian was photographed en route to South Beach’s hot spots in a futuristic metallic minidress that flaunted all her curves with its low-cut neck and thigh-high length.
Always showing support for rapper-designer husband Kanye West, she opted for a pair of Yeezy Season 7 transparent heels, which feature a razor-sharp pointed toe and a metallic finish that effortlessly complemented her outfit.
As if those headline-making pieces weren’t enough, Kardashian swapped the earlier Ferrari for a Lamborghini in the same fluorescent shade as her hip-length tresses. “Had to get my neon green Lambo to match my hair!” she captioned a video posted to her Instagram Stories.
Way to top yourself, Mrs. West.
