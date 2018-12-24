Kim Kardashian Gathers All the Kids for the Cutest Christmas Card

As Christmas dinner is hours away, Kim Kardashian is running a little late on sending out her holiday cards. Not to worry, though — she took to Instagram today to share the 2018 Kardashian family Christmas card.

It features Kris Jenner’s grandchildren and four of her five daughters, though her son, Rob, Kris herself and Kendall Jenner are all missing from the shot. Kim explained in her caption that the card was put together last-minute and her husband, Kanye West, couldn’t make it either.

The Kardashian family Christmas card is usually an extravaganza that comprises daylong shoots and multiple outfit changes. This year, everyone wore a variation of an all-white outfit with flairs of personality, including Khloe’s unmissable gold crown.

Khloe shared the image on her account as well, saying: “This is by far my most favorite of any Christmas,” likely alluding to her daughter, True, born this year.

While Mason Disick and Saint West both wore white socks, North West was the only member of the fam wearing shoes — a pair of gold slip-ons.

Scroll through to view Kardashian family Christmas cards through the years.

