Kim Kardashian Braids Her Hair and Wears Versace at the MTV Movie Awards

When it comes to her hair, Kim Kardashian has been mixing things up a lot lately.

And the reality star opted for a new ‘do as she stepped out to the MTV Movie Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. yesterday.

Kardashian wore her long locks in cornrows. She flashed a bit of her toned midriff, rocking a white Versace crop top and sparkly silver skirt with a dangerous thigh-high slit.

Kim Kardashian CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 37-year-old completed her bombshell look with strappy black sandals.

Meanwhile, Kardashian-Jenner matriarch Kris Jenner sported a black and white look from Off-White as she posed alongside her daughter on the red carpet. Jenner wore a white, flowing blouse with black skinny pants and boots.

Kim Kardashian (L) and Kris Jenner CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The family’s show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” is up for an award at the MTV Movie Awards for Best Reality TV Series or Franchise. While Kardashian and Jenner attended the awards show, the rest of their famous family opted not to attend. Kylie Jenner went out with friends to Craig’s Restaurant in Los Angeles yesterday, and Kendall Jenner walked in Versace’s show at Milan Fashion Week Men’s alongside supermodel pal Bella Hadid.

To watch the full awards show, tune in to MTV at 9 p.m. ET tomorrow. There will also be a red carpet pre-show on Twitter, hosted by Josh Horowitz and Nessa.

