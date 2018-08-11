Kim Kardashian Posts a Sexy Selfie in Her Closet Full of Yeezys

People are always looking out to see what Kim Kardashian wears. Since linking up with Kanye West, the reality star-turned-mogul has become a style icon in her own right, known for rocking her husband’s Yeezy designs on the regular. So yesterday, when she shared a revealing selfie from her closet, asking her Instagram followers what she should wear for the night, we were naturally intrigued to get a glimpse at her wardrobe.

In the photo, the 37-year-old mom of three poses on the floor of her closet, taking a mirror selfie in a charcoal Yeezy underwear set, with clothes hanging behind her and shoes displayed in front of them. In response to the question in her caption, one commenter wrote, “Apparently something blue, black, tan or white,” referencing the monotone pieces displayed.

Hmmm what should I wear tonight? A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Aug 9, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT

The KKW Beauty entrepreneur — who donned a custom pink Yeezy dress for sister Kylie Jenner’s Barbie-themed 21st birthday Thursday night — hardly ever wears prints these days. Instead, she almost exclusively rocks one color from head-to-toe, from the street to the red carpet. When she doesn’t go completely monochromatic, her outfits usually consist of just two different coloways, such as an all-black look with a pop of neon.

