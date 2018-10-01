Kim Kardashian Goes Shopping in an Ultraskintight, Futuristic Catsuit With Pointy Yeezy Boots

Kim Kardashian goes shopping at Jeffrey New York in a catsuit with Yeezy boots.

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian might be fighting on the current season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but all seemed well as they were spotted shopping at Jeffrey New York with their kids in tow Sunday while filming their hugely popular reality series. For the occasion, both sisters rocked Yeezy boots to no surprise, but the similarities in their looks stopped there.

The KKW Beauty mogul stepped out sporting an ultraskintight charcoal look with a futuristic vibe paired with a black cropped zip-up denim jacket and ankle pointy-toed socklike ankle boots by her husband, Kanye West.

Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian wore a creamy collar button-up jacket over a black top with matching pants and Yeezy Season 5 python boots. A mini black Hermès Kelly bag and Balenciaga sunglasses completed her monochromatic ensemble, which coordinated with her son Reign’s outfit.

Reign, 3, donned a cream and white Yeezy Calabasas shirt with black accents, black sweatpants and pint-sized white Adidas Flacon sneakers, for which his aunt Kylie Jenner is the campaign’s star. As for North West — the 5-year-old showed off a snakeskin set with plain white Vans Authentic sneakers.

