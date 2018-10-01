Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kim Kardashian Goes Shopping in an Ultraskintight, Futuristic Catsuit With Pointy Yeezy Boots

By Allie Fasanella
Kim Kardashian goes shopping at Jeffrey New York in a catsuit with Yeezy boots.
CREDIT: Splash

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian might be fighting on the current season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” but all seemed well as they were spotted shopping at Jeffrey New York with their kids in tow Sunday while filming their hugely popular reality series. For the occasion, both sisters rocked Yeezy boots to no surprise, but the similarities in their looks stopped there.

The KKW Beauty mogul stepped out sporting an ultraskintight charcoal look with a futuristic vibe paired with a black cropped zip-up denim jacket and ankle pointy-toed socklike ankle boots by her husband, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy
Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy Season 6 ankle boots.
CREDIT: Splash
Kim Kardashian shops at Jeffrey New York.
CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, the eldest Kardashian wore a creamy collar button-up jacket over a black top with matching pants and Yeezy Season 5 python boots. A mini black Hermès Kelly bag and Balenciaga sunglasses completed her monochromatic ensemble, which coordinated with her son Reign’s outfit.

kourtney kardashian, reign disick, street style
Kourtney Kardashian wearing snakeskin booties with her youngest son Reign Disick.
CREDIT: Splash

Reign, 3, donned a cream and white Yeezy Calabasas shirt with black accents, black sweatpants and pint-sized white Adidas Flacon sneakers, for which his aunt Kylie Jenner is the campaign’s star. As for North West — the 5-year-old showed off a snakeskin set with plain white Vans Authentic sneakers.

north west, reign disick, kourtney kardashian, keeping up with the kardashians
North West and Reign Disick leaving Jeffrey New York with Kourtney Kardashian.
CREDIT: Splash

