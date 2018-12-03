Kim Kardashian Models $2,850 Balenciaga ‘Pantashoes’ & a Cozy Yeezy Puffer

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made another stylish appearance on the streets of New York City today as they were spotted heading to meetings with accessories designer Dee Hilfiger. The reality star, for one, made a statement with her shoe choice.

Instead of opting for Yeezys as she often does, Kardashian instead reached for Balenciaga’s $2,850 Pantashoes, a boot-pant hybrid, courtesy of Demna Gvasalia’s fall ’18 collection. And she styled the bold look with equally bold outerwear: an outsized black Yeezy puffer.

Kim Kardashian wearing a Yeezy puffer jacket with Balenciaga ’s Pantashoes with Kanye in New York City. CREDIT: Splash

Meanwhile, Mr. West wore a sleek black double-breasted overcoat with a bright neon orange zip-up underneath, black pants and his go-to Yeezy Wave Runner 700 dad sneakers. He topped off his look with a navy cap.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are spotted heading out to meet designer Dee Hilfiger in the Big Apple. CREDIT: Splash

Last night, the duo stepped out for Versace’s pre-fall 2019 show, which was teeming with celebs, including 2 Chainz and Young Thug, who West posed with in the front row, Blake Lively and Ciara. The rapper-turned-designer wore unreleased Yeezy 700 VX sneakers with an Undercover Lab coat and Kardashian showed off a sparkly look that consisted of a sparkly vintage Versace dress and PVC Yeezy pumps.

