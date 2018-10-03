Kim Kardashian Got $1M From Kanye West for Not Accepting Money for an Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian scored the easiest $1 million of her life by doing nothing. Seriously.

The KKW Beauty mogul revealed Tuesday on Ashley Graham’s Pretty Big Deal podcast that she got the hefty payday after turning down an offer for a sponsored post on her Instagram page because Kanye West asked her to turn it down.

“It is great money, but the brand was typically knockoff Yeezy, so I said, ‘let me ask Kanye how he feels about it,’” the E! fixture told Graham.

Kim Kardashian wearing Yeezy. CREDIT: Splash

After conferring with her Yeezy designer husband, Kanye West, Kardashian rejected the deal — but to her surprise, it didn’t hurt her wallet.

“He happened to be recording out of town and I get an envelope delivered to the door,” she said. “I open the envelope and it is a million dollar check and a note saying, ‘Thank you for always supporting me and not posting.'”

The queen of contour had business on her mind and had no qualms about accepting payment from her husband.

“My mom was like, ‘Are you going to cash this?’ And I was like, ‘You better believe I am going to cash this!’ I have no shame. I did feel bad, but two days later, I was like, cashed!”

Want more?

Kim Kardashian Rocks a Hot-Pink Outfit With Her Kids in Unreleased Yeezy

Kim Kardashian Struts Out in Snakeskin Set for Kanye West’s ‘SNL’ Performance

Kim Kardashian Goes Shopping in an Ultraskintight, Futuristic Catsuit With Pointy Yeezy Boots