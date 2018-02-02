Kiernan Shipka’s Real-Life Style Is Nothing Like Her Former ‘Mad Men’ Character

Young Sally Draper from “Mad Men” has officially grown into a budding fashion star. Actress Kiernan Shipka, 18, has a knack for owning unconventional, fresh and thoughtful ensembles.

In January, she notably rocked a playful look at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards wearing a pink, green and yellow tulle design straight off Delpozo’s spring ’18 runway. She paired the outfit with Miu Miu metallic platform shoes.

Kiernan Shipka in Del Pozo and Miu Miu heels at the 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards. Rex Shutterstock

“She grew up on ‘Mad Men,’ and her style has grown with her,” stylists Jill Lincoln and Jordan Johnson, whose worked with her since she was 11, said. “She graduated far beyond the smocking dresses she started out in — to couture, in fact.” According to the styling duo, Shipka likes to dress age-appropriate and never dull or dated.

May 2016: Kiernan Shipka attended a Dior party in London wearing black pumps. Rex Shutterstock.

Off the carpet, Shipka’s stylists noted that she wears also wears accessible brands such as Madewell and the like.

“Kiernan loves and understands the process and history of clothes far beyond that of most girls,” they added.

Keep an eye out for more youthful and whimsical looks from the actress this year, as she takes on her biggest role yet: Sabrina the Teenage Witch. Shipka will be play the lead in the upcoming Netflix series based on Archie Comics’ Sabrina Spellman character.

Kiernan Shipka stepped out in Stella McCartney flatforms during Coachella 2016. REX Shutterstock.

