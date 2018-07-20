Ciara & Russell Wilson’s Adorable Family Just Stole the Show at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Leave it to Ciara and Russell Wilson and their adorable family of four to steal the spotlight at the 2018 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. After shining alongside one another at last night’s ESPYs, where the “1, 2 Step” singer wore Louboutins and the NFL star rocked his first Nike sneaker, the power couple decided to make tonight’s event a family affair.

The duo both kept their looks streamlined with Ciara wearing head-to-toe white and Wilson in a white embellished sweater and coordinating high-top sneakers. Meanwhile, their daughter, Sienna, looked sweet-as-can-be in a white tutu paired with a white star T-shirt and silver metallic high-tops.

(L-R) Sienna Princess Wilson, Ciara, Future Zahir Wilburn, Russell Wilson. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

As for Ciara’s son with fellow musician Future, who is named after his rapper father, the 4-year-old donned a red plaid shirt over a graphic tee, gray shorts and pint-sized red and black runners. The toddler also wore mirrored sunglasses while Ciara and Wilson both accessorized with black-tinted shades.

Ciara and Russell Wilson with their two children. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Chris Paul and his family made a colorful appearance on the orange carpet with the Houston Rockets guard showing off a head-turning statement suit covered in different graphics and Nike high-top basketball sneakers. Paul’s son, Chris Jr, dressed in a white Gucci logo hoodie teamed with plaid multicolored shorts and red high-top velcro strap Vans.

Jada Crawley, Camryn Alexis Paul, Christopher Emmanuel Paul II, Chris Paul. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Paul’s wife Jada Crawley wore a shimmering sequined ensemble complete with green strappy metallic sandals. The couple’s daughter, Camryn, wore a cute bear-print dress paired with sneakers featuring ribbon ankle ties.

Camryn and Chris Paul. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Michael Phelps’ also chose to make the event a family affair, bringing along his wife, Nicole Johnson, and son Boomer. The Olympic swimmer complemented his lady’s red printed minidress paired with nude patent leather pants by wearing a simple black and white ensemble to let the attention shine on her. As for Boomer, the toddler looked adorable in a car-print shirt and white sneakers.

Michael Phelps, Nicole Johnson, Boomer Robert Phelps. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Meanwhile, sneaker fanatic P.J. Tucker brought along his kids as well. The Houston Rockets star wore a bold camo suit with multicolored sneakers and his daughter, Aaliyah, rocked head-to-toe Gucci. Tucker’s son, King, wore a trendy red fanny pack as a crossbody with a printed set and white cement Jordan 3s.

P. J. Tucker, King Tucker, Aaliyah Tucker CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For more celebrity arrivals at the Kids’ Choice Sports Awards, check out the gallery.

