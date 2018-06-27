Happy Birthday, Khloé Kardashian: See Her Best Shoe Moments

As part of reality TV’s most famous family, Khloé Kardashian has a wardrobe filled with designer duds — and her shoe closet features everything from trendy sneakers to fur-trimmed sandals.

In the past year, a lot has changed for Kardashian. She gave birth to her first child, daughter True Thompson, two months ago and has spent much of her time out of the spotlight as she cares for True and works out to get her pre-baby body back.

In honor of Kardashian’s 34th birthday today, we’re taking a look back at some of her best shoe moments from over the years.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian — whose older sister, Kim, is married to Yeezy designer Kanye West — is often clad in Yeezy footwear.

While pregnant, one of Kardashian’s favorite shoes was a lace-up pair of mid-calf Yeezy boots with a stiletto heel.

Khloe Kardashian wears Yeezy booties with a stiletto heel. CREDIT: Splash News

Of course, Yeezy’s popular sneakers are also a closet staple of Kardashian’s — and she often sports styles from Athletic Propulsion Labs and Nike as well.

Khloe Kardashian wearing tan Yeezy Boost 350s. CREDIT: Splash News

Another shoe style loved by Kardashian? Fur-trimmed heels.

While on a date with Thompson prior to True’s birth, Kardashian rocked a pale pink minidress with a silky jacket laid on top, completing her look with blush-colored Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony sandals with a fluffy finish. Olgana Paris’ fur-trimmed sandals have also been a favorite of hers.

Khloé Kardashian exits A O D after a night out with Tristan Thompson. CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery for more of Khloé Kardashian’s best shoe moments.

Want more?

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Image of Daughter True

Amazon Sponsored Khloé Kardashian’s Baby Shower

Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Baby Bump in Japan in a Skintight Dress and Yeezy Sneakers