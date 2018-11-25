Khloe Kardashian Models Neon Look With Yeezy Desert Rat Boots

Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram today to show off a bold bright yellow ensemble teamed with trendy Yeezy Desert Rat boots, courtesy of brother-in-law Kanye West.

Posing with older sister Kourtney Kardashian for the snapshot, the 34-year-old reality star wrote, “Power Rangers unite!! My BFF!!!” She dressed in a matching neon sports bra, biker shorts and windbreaker. For accessories, she went with a Louis Vuitton logo fanny pack, blue mirrored sunglasses and Yeezy’s Season 6 combat boots in taupe suede.

The chunky style, which features a high ankle, a lace-up front fastening, a round toe, contrasting panels and a ridged rubber sole, is one she’s worn a number of times. The new mom shared an Instagram post wearing essentially the same sporty outfit in October while vacationing in Bali.

This latest social share comes one day after the Good American designer attended a Cleveland Cavaliers game to support the father of her baby, NBA player Tristan Thompson. She also spent Thanksgiving with Thompson and 7-month-old True in Cleveland, Ohio, where the baller is based.

