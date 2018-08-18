Khloe Kardashian Stuns in Versace For Date Night With Tristan Thompson

After spending time in Mexico, where she showed off her post-baby body, Khloe Kardashian was spotted back home in Los Angeles Friday evening accompanied by boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair was captured grabbing a bite at celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood — the same place Kylie Jenner hosted her 21st birthday dinner this month — dressed in sleek date night looks.
The Good American designer wowed in a full Versace ensemble that included skintight Baroque print leggings retailing for $800, and a matching shirt, which she wore open with a black bandeau underneath and tied in a knot at her waist. Her pants are courtesy of creative director Donatella Versace’s spring ’18 collection, which paid homage to her late brother Gianni Versace.
The 34-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star completed her bold outfit with classic pointy black pumps and a coordinating black leather top handle bag. Diamond-encrusted jewelry added some bling to her all-ready eye-catching look.
Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers baller donned a white Supreme box logo tee under a complementing black satin bomber jacket, black pants with white side stripes and Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers in black. A black cap with white lettering and a selection of jewelry tied things together seamlessly.
