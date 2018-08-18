Khloe Kardashian Stuns in Versace For Date Night With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are spotted leaving Craigs in West Hollywood on Aug 17.

After spending time in Mexico, where she showed off her post-baby body, Khloe Kardashian was spotted back home in Los Angeles Friday evening accompanied by boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The pair was captured grabbing a bite at celebrity hotspot Craigs in West Hollywood — the same place Kylie Jenner hosted her 21st birthday dinner this month — dressed in sleek date night looks.

The Good American designer wowed in a full Versace ensemble that included skintight Baroque print leggings retailing for $800, and a matching shirt, which she wore open with a black bandeau underneath and tied in a knot at her waist. Her pants are courtesy of creative director Donatella Versace’s spring ’18 collection, which paid homage to her late brother Gianni Versace.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson leaving Craigs. CREDIT: Splash

The 34-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star completed her bold outfit with classic pointy black pumps and a coordinating black leather top handle bag. Diamond-encrusted jewelry added some bling to her all-ready eye-catching look.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Cavaliers baller donned a white Supreme box logo tee under a complementing black satin bomber jacket, black pants with white side stripes and Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers in black. A black cap with white lettering and a selection of jewelry tied things together seamlessly.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. CREDIT: Splash

KHloe Kardashian wearing Versace. CREDIT: Splash

Want more?

Khloe Kardashian’s Baby Wears the Cutest Unicorn Booties in Heartwarming Photos With Her Cousin