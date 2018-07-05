Khloe Kardashian Previews Yeezy Season 7 at Fourth of July Party

Fourth of July might mark celebrations in red, white and blue — but for Khloe Kardashian this year, it’s orange everything.

The “Revenge Body” star showed off her, well, revenge body wearing the brightest neon spandex Yeezy ensemble at her epic July 4th party with NBA pro and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. (The couple welcomed their first child, daughter True, in April.)

Moms Home!! Yeezy Season 7 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jul 4, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

Marking the holiday festivities, Kardashian invited family and friends to an outdoor barbecue at her Calabasas, Calif., home.

The new mom shared an Instagram post that had her crouched, flaunting her enviable figure in an ultraskintight one-piece bodysuit designed by brother-in-law Kanye West, whose highly anticipated Season 7 collection has been previewed by other members of the Kardashian clan — most memorably through his wife, Kim Kardashian West.

For footwear, Kardashian appropriately slipped on Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 “Wave Runner” sneakers with white ribbed socks rolled just below the calf. (A restock of the shoes is expected this fall.)

She also accessorized with a pair of ’90s-cool sunglasses to match with her outfit, pumping up the volume with large hoop earrings and a high-set ponytail.

Attended by famous faces like Kendall Jenner and rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons, the soirée saw a private chef, float-festooned pool and enough refreshments to keep the party going all night long.

