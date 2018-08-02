Khloe Kardashian Proves That an All Black and White Outfit Isn’t Always Boring

It’s no secret that Khloe Kardashian enjoys experimenting with her style. After all, she launched her very own denim line, Good American, which celebrated its expansion into performance wear with a special event this morning in New York City.

So it came as a surprise when she stepped out at Times Square’s Six:02 store wearing an outfit in the more pared-down colorways of black and white. However, in true Khloe fashion, she proved that not all colorless ensembles are boring, expertly using accessories to elevate an otherwise monotonous look.

Khloe Kardashian is photographed arriving at an event in Times Square today in New York City. CREDIT: Splash News

The new mom was spotted in a black long-sleeve black logo top and skintight leggings, wrapping a plaid black and white shirt around her waist. But the simplicity ends there: Her Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers — albeit in the “Pirate Black” zebralike colorway — is one of brother-in-law Kanye West’s most popular designs, with a textured black look and red accents on the heel tab as well as a Primeknit upper atop the brand’s signature Boost foam cushioning. She also added a little arm candy in the form of an olive green Hermès Birkin bag.

A closer look at Khloe Kardashian's shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Kardashian was accompanied at the special event by her brand’s co-founder, Emma Grede, and members of the so-called Good Squad. Hundreds gathered outside the store for a glimpse of the reality star, who was scheduled for a meet-and-greet with lucky fans.

