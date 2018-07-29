Khloé Kardashian Shows Off Her Abs and Very Tan Legs in Biker Shorts With Yeezys

Khloé Kardashian showed off the hard work she’s been putting in the gym on Friday. The E! fixture gave her Instagram fans a look at her workout gear, which included black biker shorts and a matching crop top with Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700 sneakers.

“Alexa: play let’s get physical by Olivia Newton-John 🎶 Dropping August 2nd,” she captioned the photo, teasing the release of her Good American apparel brand’s activewear launch.

Kardashian’s Icon top and short set is from Good American, which is “designed for a curvier, sexier and stronger shape.”

The entrepreneur founded the label in November 2016, and it will enter into the activewear category when the new collection launches Aug. 2.

Adidas Yeezy Wave Runner 700.

In the picture she posed turning to the side to call attention to her curvy, fit figure. The body-confident reality star flashed her abs and highlighted her extra-tan legs and Kanye West’s kicks by pointing her toes.

West’s Wave Runners take on the popular chunky, dad shoe trend, but there’s extra padding that enhances conditions for comfort and durability, making them a fine choice for some workout activities.

