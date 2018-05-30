Keri Russell Shows Off Legs at ‘Kimmel’ in Leather Short Shorts With Strappy Gucci Heels

The series finale for Keri Russell’s hit show “The Americans” airs tonight on FX, and one day earlier the actress made an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” to talk about it in style.

Russell was spotted arriving at Kimmel’s studios in L.A. yesterday wearing a Saint Laurent ensemble including a metallic striped silk-blend chiffon shirt, originally retailing for nearly $1,400, paired with black leather shorts for $2,290. The “Felicity” star donned a chic black blazer over her shoulders and added a coordinating black leather clutch bag and Gucci black patent leather sandals.

Keri Russell dressed in Saint Laurent and Gucci sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

The 42-year-old — who shares a son named Sam, 2, with her “The Americans” co-star Matthew Rhys as well as two other children from a previous relationship — wore the glittering top unbuttoned to reveal her decolletage and further accessorized with a simple gold necklace.

Russell’s understated Italian-made sandals featuring a sky-high 4.5-inch heel, three toe straps and a glossy noir finish perfectly complemented the sultry look for her sit-down with Kimmel.

Keri Russell wearing Gucci patent leather three-strap sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Today, FN reported that Gucci was named the fastest-growing luxury brand this year according to WPP’s marketing and brand consultancy firm, Kantar Millward Brown, and their latest “Brand Z Top 100 Most Valuable Global Brands Ranking.” Moreover, the fashion house recently joined Louis Vuitton and Hermés in opening a new experimental ArtLab manufacturing plant near Florence, Italy.

