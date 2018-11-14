Kensington Palace Releases a New Family Portrait With Meghan Markle

Today marks Prince Charles of Wales’ 70th birthday and Kensington Palace started the celebrations with new family portraits, just in time for Christmas cards.

Kensington Palace released a new family portrait for Prince Charles’ birthday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The picture included everyone except the Queen and her husband, Prince Philip. The family members in the shot are: Kate Middleton, Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince George, Prince Charles, Duchess Camilla and Princess Charlotte.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy and white polka-dot dress with a white collar. Her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, went with a more minimalist look, which consisted of a simple white and black dress with a black thin belt.

The birthday boy’s wife, Camilla, wore a white dress for the occasion and a pair of two-tone, pointed-toe heels.

Kensington Palace’s official Instagram account shared another, more candid image yesterday, stating that the images were taken in the garden of the Clarence House, where the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall reside.

