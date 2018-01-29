Kendrick Lamar Opens the 2018 Grammys in Nike Cortez Sneakers

View Slideshow Kendrick Lamar performs in Nike Cortez sneakers at the 2018 Grammy Awards. Rex Shutterstock

Kendrick Lamar is nominated for seven awards at tonight’s Grammys and the rapper has already picked up two thus far. He’s received both Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance at the 2018 Grammy Awards, where he opened the show with a mash-up of songs from his album “DAMN.” Lamar donned none other than Nike Cortez sneakers for his performance, a style that he has been sporting the last few months ahead of his collaborative release with the brand.

Kendrick Lamar wears Nike Cortez sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

Instead of wearing his Cortez Kenny I sneaker, the rapper chose a contrasting black and white style. One of his dancers donned a pair in white alongside him during the opening act. His signature sneaker — which features “DAMN” emblazoned on the midsole — officially launched earlier this weekend on Nike.com and the SNKRS app to coincide with the Grammys. With its $100 price tag combined with Lamar’s popular standing, the style quickly sold out.

Kendrick Lamar x Nike Cortez Nike

In addition to rocking the crowd at the Grammys and releasing a sneaker, Lamar has kept himself busy with record producing. It was recently announced that he would create the official soundtrack behind the upcoming “Black Panther” film.

Kendrick Lamar performs in Nike Cortez sneakers. Rex Shutterstock

By the end of the night, the now nine-time Grammy Award winner may be up to 14 total Grammy Awards. Time will tell as far as his accolades go, but it’s almost certain that the Nike Cortez will remain his number one shoe choice.

Click through the gallery to see the best of the Grammy red carpet style.