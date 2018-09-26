Kendall Jenner Goes Monochromatic in This Color Trend of the Season

We’ve seen it on the runways of Fendi, Gucci and Versace — and now it’s been spotted on Kendall Jenner.

Yellow, the surprising color trend for the fall 2018 season, has found its way into the wardrobe of the reality star-slash-supermodel, who was seen leaving her hotel in Paris today in an ensemble that was brighter than the sun.

Kendall Jenner exits her hotel in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner’s monochromatic take was highlighted by a pair of marigold open-toe mules with a kitten heel and satin finish from Barneys New York’s footwear collection. They offered a subtle shine to her already posh pantsuit, which boasted a thigh-length blazer cinched at the waist with a ribbon strap and cigarette trousers cropped just above the ankle. (The co-ords are a made-to-order exclusive from U.K.-based brand House of Holland.)

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old kept her head-to-toe look sophisticated, tying her brunette hair into a high bun and donning trendy skinny-frame sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner wears an all-yellow ensemble. CREDIT: Splash News

Later on, she was photographed in another single-color look — this time all white. Jenner, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, strutted down the streets of Paris in a chic oversized shirt and foldover miniskirt, complemented by a similar pair of retro sunnies and statement earrings in pink and gold that grazed past her shoulders.

Kendall Jenner carries a bouquet of flowers. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the star opted for strappy white sandals that featured a square toe and thicker high heel.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

