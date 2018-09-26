Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Goes Monochromatic in This Color Trend of the Season

By Samantha McDonald
Kendall Jenner
We’ve seen it on the runways of Fendi, Gucci and Versace — and now it’s been spotted on Kendall Jenner.

Yellow, the surprising color trend for the fall 2018 season, has found its way into the wardrobe of the reality star-slash-supermodel, who was seen leaving her hotel in Paris today in an ensemble that was brighter than the sun.

Kendall Jenner exits her hotel in Paris.
CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner’s monochromatic take was highlighted by a pair of marigold open-toe mules with a kitten heel and satin finish from Barneys New York’s footwear collection. They offered a subtle shine to her already posh pantsuit, which boasted a thigh-length blazer cinched at the waist with a ribbon strap and cigarette trousers cropped just above the ankle. (The co-ords are a made-to-order exclusive from U.K.-based brand House of Holland.)

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old kept her head-to-toe look sophisticated, tying her brunette hair into a high bun and donning trendy skinny-frame sunglasses.

Kendall Jenner wears an all-yellow ensemble.
CREDIT: Splash News

Later on, she was photographed in another single-color look — this time all white. Jenner, with a bouquet of flowers in hand, strutted down the streets of Paris in a chic oversized shirt and foldover miniskirt, complemented by a similar pair of retro sunnies and statement earrings in pink and gold that grazed past her shoulders.

Kendall Jenner carries a bouquet of flowers.
CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the star opted for strappy white sandals that featured a square toe and thicker high heel.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s street-style looks.

