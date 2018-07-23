Check Out the New FN!

Kendall Jenner Wore This Dad Shoe Twice in One Day

By Samantha McDonald
Kendall Jenner
Following a red-hot sartorial intermission on Paris’ sidewalks, it appears that Kendall Jenner has returned to her usual rotation of athleisure street style looks — more specifically through the dad shoe.

The Adidas ambassador continued her trendy footwear streak with a pair of sneakers from the brand’s special collaboration with luxury-grade shopping concept Wardrobe.NYC as she departed Alexander Wang’s office in the French capital. She wore the same pair yesterday, stepping out for a Miu Miu photoshoot at Hotel Regina near the Louvre.

Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner leaves the Alexander Wang offices in Paris.
CREDIT: Splash News

The ’90s-inspired Yung 1 kicks feature a mixed-material construction of nubuck, suede and mesh, which come in a chunky silhouette and clean aesthetic with its white and subtle gray colorway. (They also boast a whopping $1,500 price tag.)

Jenner paired the vintage-style runners with brand-appropriate Adidas crew-length socks as well as an upturned-collar jacket and running shorts in a similar hue. The brand’s signature three stripes in bright yellow lined both her arms and thighs.

Kendall Jenner shoes
A closer look at Kendall Jenner's shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old model remains one of today’s most enviable street style stars — and her latest appearances certainly support her case, from sporting a colorful printed menswearlike shirt and cutoff denim shorts to donning a statement red power suit and snake-effect Yeezys in the past 24 hours alone.

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s top street style moments.

