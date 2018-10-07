Kendall Jenner Turns Heads in Floral Minidress and White Slingback Pumps at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Fall has arrived, but Kendall Jenner is sticking with her summer style.

The 22-year-old supermodel reached for two summery wardrobe staples — a floral minidress and white heels — as she stepped out to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles yesterday.

Kendall Jenner at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic. CREDIT: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

Jenner showed off her long legs in a baby blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini minidress woven with multicolored flowers. The dress features a square neckline with puffed shoulders and light boning at the bodice. It retails for $995.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

For footwear, the Adidas ambassador selected white Ellery slingback pumps with a stylish tortoiseshell block heel. Made in Italy, the $590 shoes feature a 2-inch heel and a leather upper.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Ellery shoes. CREDIT: Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock

The star-studded event was also attended by Mandy Moore, Victoria Justice and Olivia Wilde.

Moore stepped out in a red Fendi dress with a plunging neckline and bow detailing at the shoulders. This “This Is Us” star paired the sweet dress with Dior booties. The lace-up ankle boots featured edgy fishnet detailing.

Mandy Moore CREDIT: Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock

Elsewhere, Justice attended the event in a one-sleeved white minidress with black polka-dot detailing. The Nickelodeon alum completed her look with black sandals that had a trendy see-through strap.

Victoria Justice CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/WWD/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, Wilde went for a dramatic look, sporting an Alice & Olivia suit in a pale blue. The actress accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and a rose-colored handbag.

Olivia Wilde CREDIT: Broadimage/Shutterstock

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Goes Flower Shopping in a White-Hot Outfit Fresh off the Runway

Kendall Jenner’s Snakeskin Tee & Croc Cowboy Boots Turn Heads at Milan Fashion Week