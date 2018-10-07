Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Turns Heads in Floral Minidress and White Slingback Pumps at Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

By Ella Chochrek
Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Kendall Jenner’s Street Style Fashion
Fall has arrived, but Kendall Jenner is sticking with her summer style.

The 22-year-old supermodel reached for two summery wardrobe staples — a floral minidress and white heels — as she stepped out to the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Los Angeles yesterday.

Kendall Jenner, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, minidress, ellery, philosophy, heels
Kendall Jenner at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
Jenner showed off her long legs in a baby blue Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini minidress woven with multicolored flowers. The dress features a square neckline with puffed shoulders and light boning at the bodice. It retails for $995.

Kendall Jenner, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, minidress, ellery, philosophy, heels
Kendall Jenner
For footwear, the Adidas ambassador selected white Ellery slingback pumps with a stylish tortoiseshell block heel. Made in Italy, the $590 shoes  feature a 2-inch heel and a leather upper.

kendall jenner, feet, veuve clicquot polo classic, shoes, ellery
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s Ellery shoes.
The star-studded event was also attended by Mandy Moore, Victoria Justice and Olivia Wilde.

Moore stepped out in a red Fendi dress with a plunging neckline and bow detailing at the shoulders. This “This Is Us” star paired the sweet dress with Dior booties. The lace-up ankle boots featured edgy fishnet detailing.

Mandy Moore, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, dior fishnet boots, fendi, dress, red carpet
Mandy Moore
Elsewhere, Justice attended the event in a one-sleeved white minidress with black polka-dot detailing. The Nickelodeon alum completed her look with black sandals that had a trendy see-through strap.

Victoria Justice, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, clear shoe trend, minidress
Victoria Justice
Meanwhile, Wilde went for a dramatic look, sporting an Alice & Olivia suit in a pale blue. The actress accessorized with a wide-brimmed hat and a rose-colored handbag.

Olivia Wilde, Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, suit, alice & olivia, red carpet,
Olivia Wilde
