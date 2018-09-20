Kendall Jenner’s Snakeskin Tee & Croc Cowboy Boots Turn Heads at Milan Fashion Week

After hitting the catwalk at the star-studded Fendi spring ’19 show today, Kendall Jenner was spotted out and about in Milan making a street-style statement in a bold printed tee and Western-inspired boots.

The 22-year-old supermodel sported a head-turning nude and brown snakeskin-print T-shirt tucked into a pair of medium-wash belted boot-cut jeans. For shoes, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star opted for a pair of dark brown cowboy boots boasting a sleek pointed toe.

Kendall Jenner wearing a snakeskin-print top with jeans and brown cowboy boots. CREDIT: Splash

The shiny boots, which were slightly scuffed at the toe, perfectly complemented her edgy top. She further accessorized her look by adding a black handbag, skinny black sunnies and silver hoop earrings.

Kendall Jenner wearing dark brown Western-style boots during Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Splash

Earlier in the day, while leaving the Fendi show, Jenner rocked another pair of cowboy boots — a bright blue alligator-embossed pair with a pointed toe. The Fendi fall ’18 style, which she wore with black denim cutoffs and a white tank, also landed just below her knee.

Kendall Jenner spotted exiting the Fendi spring ’19 show wearing the label’s cowboy boots on Sept. 20. CREDIT: Splash

