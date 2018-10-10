Kendall Jenner’s Flared Pants Make Way for These Cool-Girl Snakeskin Boots

While Bella Hadid is feeling 22, Kendall Jenner is looking brighter than the sun.

The model made a vibrant statement in an orange turtleneck sweater, which attracted paparazzi attention last night when she headed to the younger Hadid’s birthday bash in New York City. However, it was Jenner’s fancy footwear that caught our eyes, courtesy of a pair of flared pants that allowed the shoes to take center stage.

Kendall Jenner dressed to attend Bella Hadid’s birthday party in New York. CREDIT: Splash News

For the special occasion, the brunette beauty kept it casual yet sexy in mid-rise leather bottoms that featured a lace-up detail at the front, side-pocket zippers and a flared boot cut that flaunted her cool snakeskin boots.

Kendall Jenner wears a bright orange sweater and flared leather pants with snakeskin boots. CREDIT: Splash News

With a high heel and square toe, the silhouette offered a Western-meets-city slick vibe. She completed the look with a mini handbag slung over her shoulder and fashionable red-gold earrings.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes. CREDIT: Splash News

Among the others who showed up to celebrate Hadid’s birthday were her older sister, Gigi; younger brother Anwar; boyfriend The Weeknd; and parents Mohamed and Yolanda. The star-studded bash also saw the likes of Jaden Smith and Justine Skye.

