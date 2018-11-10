Kendall Jenner Rocks Leggy Little Black Dress Look & See-Through Shoes at Revolve Awards

Kendall Jenner is having a whirlwind week. Just after walking the runway for the taping of this year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show on Thursday in New York, the model jetted off to Las Vegas to accept the Icon of the Year honor at the #RevolveAwards in Las Vegas last night.

Kendall Jenner in a plaid ensemble on the runway at the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Meanwhile, in California, wildfires have turned deadly. Hundreds of thousands are being forced to evacuate their homes, including Jenner’s own family members, which caused her to cut her Revolve appearance short.

Jenner hit the red carpet and accepted her award before the ceremony began in order to get back home to be with her family.

The supermodel wore a LPA strapless little black dress, available on Revolve.com now for $158, detailed with feather trim. She completed the looked with tinted PVC pumps, which gave the illusion of a longer leg.

Kendall Jenner on the red carpet at the #RevolveAwards. CREDIT: AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock

Other celebrities who walked the red carpet included Olivia Culpo, Shay Mitchell, Emily Ratajkowski and Teyana Taylor.

The second annual Revolve Awards took place at the Palms Resort and Casino where today’s biggest influencers, brands and beauty stars were honored.

