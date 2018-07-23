Kendall Jenner Looks Red-Hot in a Suit & Yeezy Snake-Effect Boots

Kendall Jenner continues to make waves with her street style in Paris.

After rocking the dad shoe trend in Adidas x Wardrobe.NYC sneakers yesterday, the reality star-turned-supermodel showed off a red-hot look complete with boots courtesy of brother-in-law Kanye West while en route to Alexander Wang’s headquarters on Monday.

Kendall Jenner wears Yeezy snake-effect calf boots. CREDIT: Splash News

The 22-year-old — who helped rumored beau Ben Simmons’ celebrate his birthday in Los Angeles on Friday before catching a flight to the French capital — hit the sidewalks in a fire-engine-red Marques’Almeida suit featuring a button-up jacket that boasted a peplum hem cinched at the waist and flared pants that gave way to $1,550 Yeezy snake-effect calf booties.

The black leather Yeezy design flaunted a nearly 4-inch heel and a pointed square toe that seamlessly complemented her bright ensemble from the British fashion label, founded by Portuguese designers Marta Marques and Paulo Almeida in 2011.

Kendall Jenner stops by Alexander Wang's headquarters in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

The Adidas ambassador further accessorized her head-turning outfit with a luxe black leather Longchamp Amazone chain shoulder bag. The Parisian fashion and accessories brand, which celebrated its 70th anniversary this year, tapped Jenner for its fall ’18 campaign.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner sporting Yeezy snake-effect boots. CREDIT: Splash News

