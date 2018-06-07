Check Out the New FN!

Kendall Jenner Turns Heads in $11,000 Skintight Ralph Lauren Dress With Affordable Sneakers

By Allie Fasanella
Leave it to Kendall Jenner to style classic Adidas kicks with an $11,000 minidress for a casual day out in NYC.

The face of Adidas rocked the brand’s ’80s-inspired Forum Low Refined sneakers, featuring a clean white leather upper and a velcro ankle strap, while grabbing lunch with sister Kourtney Kardashian on Thursday. Jenner paired a colorful striped sequined body-con dress courtesy of Ralph Lauren’s fall ’18 collection with Adidas’ low-top lace-up silhouette, which is one of her go-to styles.

Joan Smalls debuted the multicolored short-sleeve number — which retailed for $11,000 via Moda Operandi before selling out — on the catwalk at New York Fashion Week in February with a pair of pointy pumps boasting a coordinating royal blue cap toe and a red trim.

The 22-year-old California native also wore a pair of sleek black frames from her eponymous clothing and accessories brand with sister Kylie Jenner, and a matching mini Prada Hobo bag.

Last year, Kendall Jenner became a part of the Adidas family alongside brother-in-law Kanye West. In April, she helped the brand celebrate the Paris launch of its exclusive-to-women Arkyn sneaker silhouette, which Kourtney Kardashian has been spotted reaching for lately. 

