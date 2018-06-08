Kendall Jenner Is Brighter Than the Sun in a Cheeky Orange Minidress & PVC Sandals

After stepping out in New York City yesterday wearing biker shorts with Jimmy Choo sock booties, Kendall Jenner made a glamorous appearance at the Chaos x Love Bruv Club launch party alongside fellow supermodel pal Hailey Baldwin.

For the occasion, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star showed off a vibrant orange minidress courtesy of Lebanese haute couture designer Nicolas Jebran’s spring ’18 collection. The head-turning number featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, an elegant wrap silhouette and an asymmetrical thigh-skimming hem.

Kendall Jenner wearing Gianvito Rossi sandals. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

For footwear, the 22-year-old model reached for Gianvito Rossi’s leather and PVC Stark ankle strap sandals. The Italian-made style, which retails for $795, boasts a 4-inch heel, tan leather upper and sole and clear crossover toe straps.

Jenner previously wore the sandals on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival last month and at an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in March.

Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin donned a sultry all-black look, complete with knee-high black leather lace-up boots with a pointed toe.

Hailey Baldwin (L) and Kendall Jenner strike a pose. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Last year, Jenner became a part of the Adidas family alongside brother-in-law Kanye West. In April, she helped the brand celebrate the Paris launch of its exclusive-to-women Arkyn sneaker silhouette, which half-sister Kourtney Kardashian has recently been sporting.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner Turns Heads in $11,000 Skintight Ralph Lauren Dress With Affordable Sneakers