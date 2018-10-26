Kendall Jenner’s No-Pants Look Includes See-Through Louis Vuitton Tights & Jimmy Choo Pumps

Kendall Jenner’s latest photo shoot pays tribute to the pervasive logomania trend. It also happens to be rather steamy with the supermodel showing off her derrière in monogrammed Louis Vuitton tights and not much else.

The 22-year-old reality star-turned-catwalk queen took to Instagram yesterday to share three black-and-white shots taken by L.A.-based photographer Sasha Samsonova. In each snap, she’s pictured modeling a revealing high-neck red leather bodysuit teamed with sheer monogram Louis Vuitton tights alongside a shiny black vintage car.

A pair of classic black patent leather Jimmy Choo Anouk pumps seamlessly pulled her sultry outfit together. The pointy-toed style, which retails for $650, features a super high 120mm stiletto heel and a 100-percent calf leather sole that are both visible in the photos. Meanwhile, a vintage updo hairstyle finished the look.

