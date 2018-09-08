Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Pops in Purple Minidress and Gladiator Sandals at Longchamp Spring ’19

By Ella Chochrek
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner looked stylish in a straight-off-the-runway Longchamp ensemble at the brand’s spring ’19 show today.

As Longchamp ambassador, it’s almost a given that Jenner would attend the label’s New York Fashion Week show, and she went for a look that made her stand out.

The 22-year-old sported a bright purple minidress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The suede-like dress featured edgy lace-up detailing at the bust and two front-facing pockets.

Kendall Jenner at the spring ’19 Longchamp show.
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

She completed her ensemble with gladiator sandals that went all the way up to her knees. The flat, Grecian-inspired sandals were done up in a green and black color way.

A pale pink version of the sandals were sported on the runway by Kaia Gerber. The 17-year-old daughter of Cindy Crawford walked in a Western-inspired red button-down shirt with matching hot pants, accessorizing with a fringed bag that featured an animal-print strap.

Kaia Gerber on the Longchamp runway.
CREDIT: WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Jenner was joined in the front row by Kate Moss, who wore a patterned minidress with leather fringe detailing and long sleeves. For footwear, the ’90s supermodel chose knee-high black boots with a short heel.

Kate Moss
CREDIT: Stephen Lovekin/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra also sat front row. The 37-year-old looked stylish in a navy blue dress with cream and red detailing, which she paired with golden hoop earrings and a pair of coral pumps.

Priyanka Chopra
CREDIT: Longchamp, runway, fashion, spring 2019, front row

