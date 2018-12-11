Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Hits McDonald’s After the British Fashion Awards in Two-Tone Boots

By Allie Fasanella
After leaving little to the imagination in a sheer gold Julien Macdonald gown at the 2018 British Fashion Awards, Kendall Jenner was spotted grabbing some fast food from McDonald’s on Oxford Street in London on Monday night.

The 23-year-old supermodel, who was accompanied by a friend, was dressed in an eye-catching look for the late-night food run. She wore a brown and black moon-print jersey top from French fashion designer Marine Serre with a long black leather double-breasted trench coat from Frame over the top. High-rise jeans and two-toned boots completed her ensemble.

kendall jenner mcdonalds
Kendall Jenner spotted hitting London’s Oxford Street Mcdonald’s with a friend after the BFAs.
CREDIT: Splash

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star chose a pair of leather booties with a mostly black upper except for a beige toe with a pointy square shape. The sleek style, which featured an architectural heel, seamlessly pulled things together.

Jenner expertly accessorized her head-turning outfit by adding her favorite black patent leather By Far shoulder bag (a design that was inspired by Rachel Green from the hit sitcom “Friends”) and oversized square earrings.

kendall jenner, frame, Marine Serre, street style
Kendall Jenner wearing a Marine Serre moon-print top with jeans, a Frame leather trench coat and two-toned booties.
CREDIT: Splash
kendall jenner boots
A close-up look at Kendall Jenner’s two-toned black and nude leather boots featuring a pointed square toe.
CREDIT: Splash

For more of Kendall Jenner’s street style, check out the gallery.

