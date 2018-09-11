Kendall Jenner’s Favorite Fall Shoe Is a Summer Trend

Once Kendall Jenner loves something, she wears it with complete abandon, like her summer-long streak of chunky dad sneakers or her unwavering loyalty to white boots regardless of the season. Now, it looks as though she’s added another style to her tight rotation of favorite footwear: gladiator sandals — a surprising choice now that the industry, for the most part, has collectively turned its attention toward fall.

Nevertheless, Jenner continues to charge ahead with her new preferred style. The dutiful brand ambassador that she is, the model was first spotted wearing her gladiators in the front row at the Longchamp spring ’19 show during New York Fashion Week last Saturday. Outfitted in a head-to-toe look from the French brand, she stunned in an amethyst version of a navel-grazing lace-up velvet leather dress that showed on the runway. But unlike the gladiators that have dominated summer footwear in the last few years (neutral leathers with dainty straps that snake all the way up the leg), this one makes a bold, in-your-face statement.

Kendall Jenner at Longchamp spring ’19 show. CREDIT: Rex Shutterstock

Perhaps it was the striking color combination or the play on texture, or maybe it was because together, the pairing yielded this neat bohemian-meets-rocker chic aesthetic, but whatever it was, Jenner loved the look so much, she followed the same sartorial formula and pieced together an exact copy just three days later.

After landing in Paris yesterday to attend Longchamp’s 70th anniversary celebration, Jenner was captured earlier today in a white lace-up fringed dress and a black version of the same gladiators (as opposed to the previous khaki-colored ones) from the spring ’19 collection. And she delivered: The look was just as good as the first time around.