Kendall Jenner Pairs Oversized Leather Jacket With Snakeskin-Print Boots While Out With Jaden Smith

Kendall Jenner never fails to make a statement with her on-trend style.

The 22-year-old sported an oversized leather jacket with a pair of teensy shorts underneath, flaunting her long legs as she stepped out with pals in Los Angeles.

Kendall Jenner leaving The Nice Guy in L.A. CREDIT: Splash News

She paired the jacket with brown snakeskin-print boots on a stiletto heel. The mid-calf boots feature a trendy square-toe — and Jenner’s pair appeared to have taken a bit of a beating, with some scuffing at the toe.

A closer look at Jenner’s boots. CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner was accompanied by longtime pal Jaden Smith, who made a stylish statement of his own in a standout look. Smith wore a red graphic print T-shirt and dark pants, accessorizing with an artillery-inspired belt that featured a racing flag print and flame detailing.

Jaden Smith out with Kendall Jenner. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the rapper chose white New Balance sneakers, grabbing chunky kicks that prove the dad shoe trend isn’t going anywhere. Smith rocked bleached blonde locks and eyebrows, with a pair of sunglasses draped over his head.

The pair were out clubbing in Los Angeles with friends as they celebrated Justine Skye’s 23rd birthday at The Nice Guy. They were stopped leaving the club to head onto Smith’s tour bus alongside DJ Chantel Jeffries and model Anwar Hadid, the younger brother of Jenner’s pals Kendall and Bella.

