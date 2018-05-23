Kendall Jenner Flies the Flag for International Relations

Kendall Jenner has spent the last few weeks jet-setting about Europe, mainly France, where she’s been shuttling between the Chateau de Chambord, Paris and the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival. However, she was back in New York yesterday and wore a Stars and Stripes emblazoned sweater just to prove it – albeit with a soupçon of French je ne sais quoi. The vintage top is by Gallic fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: REX

The model’s patriotic style statement was doubtless a nod to Memorial Day which takes place next Monday, May 28. She teamed the look with a Yeezy jean (Season 5 in a shade called ink in case you’re wondering). She accessorized with Prada’s Mini Tessuto Hobo, the Nineties style nylon bag that the Italian label has recently brought out of hibernation. As for her feet, she sported a pair of Givenchy embossed crocodile effect boots. Could this be another nod, perhaps, to a recent royal wedding?

Jenner has certainly been flying the flag for international relations of late. At the Cannes Film Festival, Alexandre Vauthier, Nicolas Jebran and Area were her labels of choice while footwear was a diplomatic mix of Christian Louboutin and Calvin Klein.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: REX

And now back in the United States she’s hanging onto that French fancy with all her mite. Her new campaign for French heritage label Longchamp, just dropped, has her chasing a horse around scenic French locales wearing heels. Jenner fans will know that when she was younger she harbored ambitions of being an equestrian star as opposed to a supermodel. plus ça change.