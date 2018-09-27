Kendall Jenner Goes Flower Shopping in a White-Hot Outfit Fresh Off the Runway

After going monochromatic in a bright yellow pantsuit and matching sandals on the streets of Paris yesterday, Kendall Jenner stepped out in another monotone look. This time she wore a head-to-toe white ensemble plucked straight off the runway from Jacquemus’ spring ’19 show.

Creative director Simon Porte Jacquemus debuted his collection for spring on Monday with models such as Stella Maxwell, Cindy Bruna and Edie Campbell walking while Emily Ratajkowski took everything in from the front row.

Kendall Jenner peruses a flower shop in Paris while wearing a look straight from the Jacquemus spring ’19 runway show. CREDIT: Splash

Photographed browsing a flower shop and leaving with a bouquet in her arms, the supermodel showed off an oversized white shirt paired with a foldover miniskirt and ultra-strappy white lace-up sandals featuring a square toe, all by the 28-year-old French designer.

Kendall Jenner leaving the store with a bouquet of flowers. CREDIT: Splash

The 22-year-old reality star expertly accessorized her all-white ensemble with retro white-rimmed sunnies and pink and gold circular drop earrings that grazed her collar.

A closer look at the supermodel wearing Jacquemus spring ’19 sandals. CREDIT: Splash

London-born model Edie Campbell modeled the same outfit as Jenner on Monday, though her look was complete with slightly different strappy white sandals, an oversized shoulder bag and only one statement earring.

Edie Campbell modeling Jacquemus spring ’19 on Sept 24. CREDIT: Shutterstock

A model wearing the same sandals Jenner stepped out in on Wednesday. CREDIT: Shutterstock

See more of Kendall Jenner’s street style.

Want more?

Kendall Jenner’s Snakeskin Tee & Croc Cowboy Boots Turn Heads at Milan Fashion Week