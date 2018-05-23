Kendall Jenner & Hailey Baldwin Share Topless Pictures in the Bath

It’s official, girls just want to have fun. And BFFs Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin are no exception. How many of us have decided an impromptu semi-naked photo shoot is a really good idea after a couple of glasses of red wine? In most cases, though, the results are best consigned to our own private collections. However, when the two best friends involved are supermodels, well, that’s a completely different story.

bone-dry A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 22, 2018 at 2:59pm PDT

Back in New York following their turns on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival, the friends did just that. And then they proceeded to post the results on Instagram for the world to see. Kendall’s shot involves the model perching on what appears to be a toilet seat. Her hair is swept up in a towel, she has a glass of red in one hand and her phone in the other and is wearing nothing but a pair of Calvin Klein underpants. However, a judiciously placed arm ensured that her modesty stayed just about intact.

BIG MOOD 💸 A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on May 22, 2018 at 2:55pm PDT

Baldwin’s own snap shows her actually in the bath with hair scraped back and from what we can ascertain, wearing absolutely nothing apart from a slick of her signature bright red lipstick. The rest is obscured beneath a sea of bubbles. She is also sipping on a glass of red wine and you can see an additional glass, presumably Jenner’s, in the bottom edge of the frame.

The girls captioned their snaps “Bone-dry,” and “Big mood” respectively and proceeded to tag eachother just in case their followers didn’t get the joke. Ever the comedian, Baldwin posted an additional shot on her Instagram Stories of a still from the sit-com “Friends” featuring Matthew Perry’s Chandler character in the bath. That was evidently the look she was going for.

To be fair, though, neither girl is wearing a great deal less than they might on a typical night out in Cannes. Ah well.