Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner Will Reportedly Walk in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid are reportedly walking in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, which is set to take place in New York in late November or early December (an official date is still yet to be released). Neither the lingerie brand nor the models have confirmed the news, but Brian Atwood, a frequent shoe collaborator for the luxury showcase, teased it (or let it slip?) with a couple of Instagram posts that he shared last week.

“Less than 1 month away!!!! Let’s do this @gigihadid @victoriassecret. Can’t wait to show you what we have done for the show,” Atwood captioned on the social media platform, sharing a picture of Hadid from the 2016 event. The designer similarly highlighted Jenner in a separate post, in which he stated, “can’t wait to see this beauty @kendalljenner strutting in my shoes.”

Hadid and Jenner last joined the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2016, which took place at the Grand Palais in Paris. It marked the second time the supermodels hit the label’s catwalk.

Jenner was reportedly unable to walk in the 2017 show due to a multimillion-dollar contract and noncompete clause with Italian lingerie brand La Perla. Hadid, on the other hand, was originally cast for last year’s Shanghai event but backed out prior to the show for unknown reasons, stirring speculation that a previous inflammatory social media post was the driving factor (a Snapchat video of Hadid squinting her eyes while holding a Buddha went viral, and many believed it to be racist toward Asians).

Gigi Hadid (L) and Kendall Jenner at the 2016 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. CREDIT: Shutterstock

