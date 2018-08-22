Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kendall Jenner Plays Basketball in Kitten Heels & an All-Denim Outfit

By Samantha McDonald
Kendall Jenner is a woman of many talents.

Her latest achievement? Playing basketball in heels.

Kendall Jenner Scores in Head-to-Toe American Eagle Denim - Los AngelesKendall was also seen with an ice cream, which she later dropped on the floor!
Kendall Jenner plays basketball in her heels.
CREDIT: Splash News

The model was photographed shooting an ad for American Eagle in Los Angeles, where she was wearing the clothing and accessories retailer’s denim offerings with a Spalding ball in hand.

Comprised of a cami crop top and jeans cut just above the ankle, Jenner’s outfit was upgraded with a pair of kitten heels by under-the-radar brand Area — a sartorial choice that might function better off the court.

A closer look at Kendall Jenner's shoes.
A closer look at Kendall Jenner’s shoes.
CREDIT: Splash News

The appliquéd linen twill mules feature red velvet and glitter lettering with a pointed toe and leather sole, serving a pop of color to an otherwise monochromatic ensemble. (They retail for $685.)

Kendall Jenner wears denim co-ords.
Kendall Jenner wears denim co-ords.
CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner’s public appearance comes shortly after she clarified controversial comments made on a Love magazine interview. “I was never one of those girls who would do like 30 shows a season or whatever the f— those girls do,” she was quoted as saying. Fellow models took offense to Jenner’s statement, arguing that the 22-year-old — who was named last year’s highest-paid supermodel — should check her privilege.

In a series of tweets, Jenner said she was “misrepresented” in the story and attempted to clarify her words. “It was intended to be entirely complimentary but unfortunately, my words were twisted & taken out of context,” she wrote on Twitter. “The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

She added: “I get to experience first hand their tireless commitment, their work ethic, the endless days, the lack of sleep, separation from family and friends, stress of traveling, the toll on physical and mental health, yet they still make it all look effortless and beautiful.”

Click through the gallery to see more of Kendall Jenner’s street style.

