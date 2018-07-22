Kendall Jenner Keeps Dad Shoe Trend Alive in Adidas Kicks and Cutoff Shorts

Kendall Jenner has access to designer goods from any label in the world, but when it comes to footwear, her favorite shoes keep it in the family.

Although the 22-year-old often sports footwear from brother-in-law Kanye West’s Yeezy label, she selected a pair of sneakers from Adidas X Wardrobe.nyc instead as she stepped out to a photoshoot for Miu Miu at the Hotel Regina in Paris on Sunday.

Jenner sported a colorful printed button-down shirt, which she paired with cutoff denim shorts that came down to mid-thigh.

Kendall Jenner in Paris. CREDIT: Splash News

For footwear, the supermodel sported Adidas X Wardrobe.nyc Yung 1 sneakers — an on-trend style that follows the dad shoe trend that has been popular among celebrities including Bella Hadid, Hailey Baldwin and Jaden Smith in recent months.

A closer look at Jenner's sneakers. CREDIT: Splash News

She paired the shoes with crew socks for the ultimate dad look.

As an Adidas Classics ambassador, Jenner regularly sports shoes and apparel from the German sportswear giant.

Kendall Jenner CREDIT: Splash News

Jenner flew out to Paris following a Los Angeles birthday dinner for rumored boyfriend Ben Simmons. The Philadelphia 76ers star, who went No. 1 overall in the 2016 NBA draft, turned 22 on Friday.

As the highest-paid model in the world, Jenner has partnerships with a slew of brands, including Longchamp and La Perla. She also runs a clothing and accessories label, Kendall+ Kylie, alongside younger sister Kylie Jenner.

